A TOWN Council has been welcomed as the latest member of a ‘safe places network’.
Bodmin Town Council has signed up to the scheme, and was welcomed after a visit by Francesca from the CHAMPs team, a team of people with learning disabilities and/or autistic people who work with Healthy Cornwall.
It means that it is now part of the national network that offers registered safe places that have agreed to offer help and support to people with learning difficulties if they are anxious, scared or believes they might be risk.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “The council is pleased to have signed up to the Safe Places Network with Cornwall Council who focus their Safe Places on supporting people with Learning Disabilities and/or Autism. This is part of a national network that states 'A Safe Place is a registered venue that has agreed to offer help and support if someone is anxious, scared or believes they may be at risk.'
“If you, or someone you know may need support when out and about, you can register and download the Safe Places App. This has a handy map pin pointing places when open. You can also look out for their logo displayed clearly at all registered venues. Our Community Services Team are here to welcome and support all. Open Monday - Saturday 9am until 4pm.”
A spokesperson for Healthy Cornwall added: “Francesca from the CHAMPs Team recently met with Jenna from Bodmin Town Council to officially welcome them as the newest member of the Safe Places Scheme.
“Safe Places provide immediate, supportive help for people with Learning Disabilities and/or Autism if they feel scared, lost, or need assistance while out in the community.
“A huge thank you to Bodmin Town Council for helping make our towns more inclusive, supportive, and safer for everyone.”
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