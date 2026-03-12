GROWING year by year since its successful launch, the annual holding of the pantomime at Bodmin Methodist Church has not only expanded in what it offers – but it has offered even more delight and entertainment to those who saw one of its four sell out performances.
The Bodmin Methodist Church was packed for the performances, and the cast duly did not disappoint with a performance that combined the riotous fun associated with our nostalgic memories of the pantomimes of old while lobbing in the stage-designed hand grenade of unique twists firmly befitting its equally unique cast.
While the cast all played their part in the performances which brought equal joy to the crowds as it did its cast comprising of volunteers both young in age and young at heart, it was led expertly by Jo, in her first ever effort as the director of the stage show.
Hours of spare time and donations from several of Bodmin’s community groups, including the MAD community bingo, the fireworks committee and the Bodmin Beast marathon put the show on the road and the streams of delighted show goers were the result of their efforts.
With the 2025 pantomime telling tale of Cinderella, this year it was the turn of Jack and the Beanstalk to get the Bodmin pantomime twist.
Speaking after the performances, Damo Philp, one of the cast members said: “Thank you to everyone who came to the church for the performances. This year’s pantomime of Jack and the Beanstalk was a great success and the hard work from the cast and crew really paid off.
“In addition to the cast and crew, we’d like to thank Proper Cornish for sponsoring Daisy the Cow, the community groups who donated to help us make it happen and the Bodmin Methodist congregation for their help, support and allowing us to disrupt their church routine!”
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