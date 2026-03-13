A BUS operator has been served with a noise abatement order concerning its use of a new depot in Bodmin.
Stagecoach South West have submitted a retrospective change of use application for their new depot to the rear of a former car showroom and garage at Priory Road, Bodmin.
However, the noise from the use of buses at the depot has led to complaints from residents on the adjacent Gilbert Road housing development, with some properties backing on to the site of the depot.
The proposals have been met by objections by residents and Bodmin Town Council.
In a response on a retrospective planning application, Cornwall Council’s Public Protection Noise and Odour Planning Consultations team stated: “This application would be to seek to permit the continued use of the site that is having an impact that is detrimental to the nearby neighbouring properties by way of noise and nuisance including very early in the mornings.
“The noise report makes assumptions on the basis of the acoustic fence being 5m tall, however this is a 3m high fence. Environmental Health are in receipt of a number of complaints from properties on two different sides of the premises. Our investigation has identified that the noise has not been adequately controlled even following the introduction of the acoustic fence.
“It was our opinion that the noise from the premises was unreasonably affecting neighbouring properties to the extent that they were causing a statutory nuisance under section 79 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and a noise abatement notice was issued on Stagecoach following an investigation.
“During this investigation noise monitoring equipment was used in conjunction with a very early morning visit. This did not confirm the conclusion reached in the applicant's acoustic report as it was causing an unreasonable disturbance to neighbours on a regular basis including impacts on sleep, which potentially could have health implications.
“As such it is our opinion that this is not the correct location for such business operations and a continued use would give rise to continued justified complaints and unreasonable impacts on neighbouring properties.”
Stagecoach South West have been approached for comment.
