A Charlestown Harbour spokesperson said: “At 4.30pm, visitors are invited to gather for a toast on the bridge – a simple celebratory moment to mark the reopening of the bridge and lock gate, and the completion of this major phase of works at Charlestown Harbour. Bringing together performers, project partners, invited guests and the harbour team, it will offer a relaxed opportunity to pause, reflect and raise a glass to the harbour’s next chapter.