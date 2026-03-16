A CELEBRATORY moment is being planned to mark the reopening of the lock gate and bridge at Charlestown Harbour near St Austell after a £3-million project.
Invited guests will be gathering for a toast on the bridge above the lock gate on Saturday, April 4, at the heritage harbour during the Easter weekend.
The Saturday before, on March 28, will see inner harbour and harbourside businesses welcome people back for the new season.
A special season launch event on Saturday, April 4, will include the lock gate celebration.
A Charlestown Harbour spokesperson said: “At 4.30pm, visitors are invited to gather for a toast on the bridge – a simple celebratory moment to mark the reopening of the bridge and lock gate, and the completion of this major phase of works at Charlestown Harbour. Bringing together performers, project partners, invited guests and the harbour team, it will offer a relaxed opportunity to pause, reflect and raise a glass to the harbour’s next chapter.
“Across the day, visitors will be invited to enjoy live music, family activities, creative workshops and community events, as Charlestown Harbour looks ahead to the new season with a programme that reflects its heritage, creativity and coastal character.
“A key part of the day will be Your Harbour: Update and Q&A, taking place from 10.30am to 12.30pm in the inner harbour near Smugglers Bar. This drop-in session will give visitors the chance to see the latest updates, explore community feedback gathered so far, and share their own thoughts on the future of Charlestown Harbour.
“Two short public conversations will also take place during the session: 11am – In Conversation with Harbour Businesses and 11.45am – In Conversation with the Owner.
“From 1pm to 3pm, families can take part in Wood and Waves, a free creative drop-in workshop for ages six-plus, delivered by Porthmuer CIC and Fish Factory Arts CIC with support from FEAST Cornwall. Using reclaimed timber from the tallship Kajsamoor, children and families will be able to create mini harbour houses, painted fish shapes and simple wooden boats, guided by artists and modelmakers Len and Didge Hatcher.
“Also running across the Easter weekend is Harbour Hatchlings: A Pirate Easter Quest, a family trail open from Friday, April 3, to Monday, April 6, between noon and 7pm each day. Starting from Smugglers Bar, the trail invites children to collect a treasure map, follow the harbour quest and return for an Easter prize. Entry is £2.”
Charlestown Harbour has been undergoing a period of renewal, including the installation and commissioning of the new bespoke lock gate following storm damage. The 2026 reopening marks an important step forward for the harbour, its businesses and its role within the local community.
The spokesperson said: “This spring marks an exciting new chapter for Charlestown Harbour. We’re looking forward to welcoming people back from March 28 and to celebrating the season launch on April 4 with a day that brings together community updates, heritage, creativity and some brilliant local performers and partners. It’s a chance to look ahead with real optimism.”
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