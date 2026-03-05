Lostwydhyel: lost – tail, gwydhyel - wooded
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Herwydh John Betjeman, yma ‘istori yn pub men’ a’n dre ma, yw kudhys yn Nans Fowi. Y’n jydh hedhyw yma lies gwerthji henbythow ena, mes yth esa an prydydh ow menegi Kastel Rostorrmel yn ogas, martesen, hag an eglos teg, hag an pons koth a’n dewdhegves kansbledhen.
Mar kwre’ta gasa an dre ha krambla po lewya yn-bann, styr y hanow a dheu ha bos esya dh’y gonvedhes. Gwydhyel yw an ranndir yn sur mes nyns yw semlant an koos kepar ha lost, ha nyns usi an dre dhe benn, po dhe lost, an koos naneyl – yn gwiryonedh an lost yw stummow an Dowr Fowi hy honan, hag a gammdreyl ygam-ogam ha hi ow kasa an dre, kyns kowldevi hag omdhigamma.
Lostwydhyel yw kres posek a ilow gwerin a Gernow. Lostfest yw gool bryntin yn hav, mes res yw dhis mos di yn kres an gwav rag onan a’n gwella golyow yn Kernow: Kewri Lostwydhyel dhe’n Nos Vledhen Nowydh.
According to John Betjeman, there is ‘history in every stone’ of this town, which is hidden in the Fowey Valley. Nowadays there are many antiques shops there, but the poet was referring to Restormel Castle nearby, perhaps, and the lovely church, and the old 12th century bridge.
If you leave the town and climb or drive uphill, the meaning of its name becomes easier to understand. The area is certainly wooded but the wood does not look like a tail, and the town is not at the end, or tail, of the wood either – in fact, the tail is the bends of the Fowey River itself, which winds in a zigzag as it leaves the town, before growing fully and straightening.
Lostwithiel is an important centre of Cornish folk music. Lostfest is a splendid festival in the summer, but you need to go there in midwinter for one of the best festivals in Cornwall: Lostwithiel Giants on New Year’s Eve.
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