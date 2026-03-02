Park Powdir Tydhydin
Tyhydin: Ty – mansion, Hydin - proper noun
what3words - ///tumble.clips.suspends
Park Powdir Tyhydin, ogas dhe Gammbronn, yw an brassa gwedhek y’n ranndir gans dew kans hanter-kans (250) erow a wedhek gemyskys ha lynnow ha moy es naw mildir a hensyow hedhadow.
Restrys gans Konsel Kernow, ev a gomprehend koffiji, privedhyow, arenebedhow kroust ha parkyans heb kost. Tyller gerys-da gans havysi ha tus leel yw, hegar dhe geun, le may hyllir kerdhes yn natur, yn arbennik y’n Gwaynton ha Kynnyav.
Y’n park yma gwiweres, dowrgeun, broghes, elergh, godhow, heyji hag edhen kepar ha kasegi koos. Y’n Gwaynton yma bleujennow an gog ha liliennow Koralys. Lies hyns yw fytti rag kadoryow ros ha kadoryow herdhya.
An teylu leel Basset re bia perghennow a’n stat dhyworth termynyow Normanek pan veu an mansyon gwerthys 1916 ha dos ha bos klavji rag godhevysi gans an pla gwynn. Lemmyn yw an klavji deges nans yw meur a vledhynnyow hag yma rannjiow gorlanwesek yn y le.
Tehidy Country Park, near Camborne, is the region’s largest woodland with 250 acres of mixed woodland, lakes and more than nine miles of accessible paths.
Run by Cornwall Council, it includes a coffee shop, toilets, picnic areas and free parking. It’s a popular, dog-friendly place with holiday-makers and local people, where you can stroll in nature, especially in spring and autumn.
In the park there are squirrels, otters, badgers, swans, geese, ducks and birds such as woodpeckers. In spring there are bluebells and daffodils. A lot of paths are suitable for wheelchairs and pushchairs.
The local Basset family had owned the estate from Norman times when it was sold in 1916 and became a hospital for tuberculosis patients. Now the hospital has been closed for many years and there are luxury flats in its place.
An Rosweyth exists to promote the use of the Cornish language. Visit www.speakcornish.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.