Also, it is no use fasting if we neglect other more important things. The prophets criticised those who thought they were doing their duty to God but neglected others who are made in God’s image. Amos condemned the rich who exploited the poor and the prophet Isaiah states “Is this not the kind of fasting I have chosen: to loose the chains of injustice and untie the cords of the yoke, to set the oppressed free and break every yoke? Is it not to share your food with the hungry and to provide the poor wanderer with shelter; when you see the naked to clothe them, and not to turn away from your own flesh and blood”? (Isaiah 58: 6,7).