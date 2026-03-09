World Day of Prayer at Callington
THE World Day of Prayer service for the Callington area was held on Friday, March 6, at St Mary's Parish Church, Callington.
People from the town and village churches came together to worship, pray and celebrate using the material prepared by women from Nigeria.
The collection raised £284. Thanks to our hosts, everyone who came, took part and prepared the lovely lunch giving us all time to share fellowship and food. Here are some of the people who took part in the service.
Callington and St Ive
WESLEY Guild — The last meeting for this session of the Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild, was held on Mon 2nd March. When we had Dale Wood who gave an excellent and very expressive talk on Bees, we also had some honey to sample. Very good evening. After our AGM, held on March 9. The next session of guild meetings will start in October.
Lent Lunches in St Ive — The United Lent Lunches will be held at St Ive Parish Church, on Fridays, March 13, 20 and 27. Starting at noon till 1.30pm.
Come along and try the sample of homemade soups. All are welcome.
The next united service will be on Sunday, March 15, at 11.15am. Fellowship continues over a cup of tea/coffee after the service. All are welcome.
Cleerway Community Church in St Cleer
THE members of Cleerway Community Church meet on Sunday in the Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA.
Breakfast is available from 9.45am and may include cooked breakfast, croissants, toast or a choice of fruit while getting to know each other before the cafe style worship from 10.30am for approximately an hour.
This week will include communion too. Everyone is welcome.
Trematon Women’s Institute
AT the February meeting Trematon WI’s president Pauline Newman welcomed members and two guests, Paula and Jane.
The speaker was Mike Temple and the talk was ‘Mercy Ships’. Members learned there are two ships Africa Mercy and Global Mercy who each spend ten months at a time touring and delivering life changing medical care.
Mike shared the charity's inspiring history which began in 1978 when Don and Deyon Stephens funded Mercy Ships with a vision to bring hope and heal to those who needed it the most.
Members watched several films including the unforgettable sight of 6,000 to 8,000 people some who have travelled for many days to see if they were eligible for treatment and some incredible surgical transformations which changed peoples lives. The whole talk was thought provoking, informal, emotional and utterly enthralling. Thanks went to Mike for such a powerful and moving presentation.
After a break for coffee, tea and cakes, secretary Pam Potterton outlined board headlines and members discussed details of trip to Emily Hobhouse and entries for the Royal Cornwall Show. A wide range of raffles were won and the competition winners were: Something Black and White, joint 1st Jane S and Pam P; Snowdrops, 1st Jane S, joint 2nd Dianne S and Hilary G.
Next Ladies that Lunch will be on April 17 at Engine House, Callington. Next meeting will be on March 17 at Saltash Baptist Church 7pm. Speaker will be Neighbourhood Watch.
Connon Methodist Church, St Pinnock
ON March 13 the Mens Lunch Club will meet at 11.30am in Connon Methodist Church, St Pinnock.
Later, on March 15, the cluster service will be held at St Neot with Rev Janet Park at 11am.
The following day on March 16 the Knit and Natter group will meet from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
North Hill Parish Council
NORTH Hill Parish Council held their monthly meeting on the 2nd March 2026 at North Hill Village Hall. There were no planning applications forwarded by Cornwall Council that needed to be discussed however several planning notifications were forwarded by Cornwall Council for information.
These included 1) PA25/08719 - Battens Mill, Mill Lane, North Hill, PL15 7NU - Proposal Listed building consent to re-roof the property to ensure it remains weather-tight and prevent loss of historic fabric – approved – This was noted for information. 2) PA26/00413 - Trebartha Barton, North Hill, PL15 7PD - Proposal Submission of details to discharge Condition 3 in respect of Decision Notice PA24/08417 dated 15.01.2025 – S52/S106 and discharge of condition – One Councillor confirmed the details of discharge of Condition 3 which was the request to complete a habitat protection plan which had now been done and 3) PA25/09208 - Land North West of Clampit Farm, Linkinhorne, PL17 8QR - Proposal Construction of a general purpose agricultural building and retention of works already executed including the construction of a stone access track and stone hard standing – approved – The clerk had previously submitted comments on the 6th January to confirm that North Hill Parish Council had no objections to the application subject to the condition that it was used for agricultural purposes only. One Councillor confirmed that the conditions included “The building hereby permitted shall be used solely for the storage of agricultural machinery, equipment, and associated materials, and shall not be used for the housing, keeping, or accommodation of livestock at any time or for any other purposes”.
Other matters discussed included a street lamp in North Hill which required replacement, it was reported to Cornwall Council with a request for it to be fixed as a matter of urgency as the area was so dark it was not safe to walk. It was confirmed that the quarterly inspection of the play area had taken place with no significant defects identified. The emergency plan was also discussed and continues to be progressed. Volunteers are to be identified in each village should there be a period of extremely bad weather or a telecommunications breakdown for any length of time. North Hill Parish Council will shortly be changing to .org email addresses to ensure compliance with new regulations under Data Protection law, coupled with this, an Information Technology Policy has been implemented. A date for the April meeting was confirmed for April 8 due to the Easter weekend break. The tenders received to date in relation to the potential creation of a path at the top of the field in order to access the new cemetery were briefly discussed, any further tenders are welcome until March 20 which is the closing date. Finally, it was confirmed that Highways had added the poor state of Mill Lane, heading into Bathpool, to their Post April drainage repair programme.
The next meeting is due to take place on Wednesday, April 8, at 7.30pm at North Hill Village Hall. Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting, alternatively any comments or suggestions can be emailed to the clerk at [email protected] comments forwarded will be discussed at the next meeting.
Church services and news in Linkinhorne
ST Melor's, Linkinhorne, Mondays weekly — morning prayer at 10am. Sunday, March 15, Mothering Sunday - Choral Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul's, Upton Cross, Sunday, March 15, Mothering Sunday — Holy Communion at 10am.
Stara Woods — Stara Woods is a piece of land owned by the Friends of Stara woods CIO (Charity). Its primary mission is to conserve the vulnerable fauna and flora in/on this land towards returning it to the fully fledged piece of Atlantic Rainforest which nature and geology created before humans came along and interfered. It now qualifies by the strictest definition, but there is still work to do over decades or even centuries as trees live in different timescale to us.
To get there we need support of the local community both emotionally and financially, particularly as grant funding has become harder to get, and, when it is available there is detailed ring fencing around its use. Most of our current finding is from donation, and , thank you, we are trying very hard to use contributions wisely and in line with core goals. It is therefore important that in return we provide (to you, the community) access to the woods to live, breath and enjoy this space. There is public liability insurance, paths and the footbridge to fund and maintain.
Visitors can help:
1, by resisting the urge to stray from the path and let the areas either side of it to re-generate while there is still something left to grow there.
2, Come and help fix up the path at the next couple of Working Bees by meeting at 10am on the first Saturday each month by the main entrance of the woods. Anyone is welcome to help and join the team.
3, Make donations, even a pound or two each time you walk in the woods would be brilliant. Information to join the Friends of Stara Woods contact Anne Hughes [email protected] or text 07710 348789.
Details regarding working parties contact simonhumphreys57@gmail,com or text 07710 348789. Information from Piers Freeman.
Dobwalls United Church
ON Sunday, March 15, at 11am there will be a cluster service at St Neot.
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