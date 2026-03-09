Other matters discussed included a street lamp in North Hill which required replacement, it was reported to Cornwall Council with a request for it to be fixed as a matter of urgency as the area was so dark it was not safe to walk. It was confirmed that the quarterly inspection of the play area had taken place with no significant defects identified. The emergency plan was also discussed and continues to be progressed. Volunteers are to be identified in each village should there be a period of extremely bad weather or a telecommunications breakdown for any length of time. North Hill Parish Council will shortly be changing to .org email addresses to ensure compliance with new regulations under Data Protection law, coupled with this, an Information Technology Policy has been implemented. A date for the April meeting was confirmed for April 8 due to the Easter weekend break. The tenders received to date in relation to the potential creation of a path at the top of the field in order to access the new cemetery were briefly discussed, any further tenders are welcome until March 20 which is the closing date. Finally, it was confirmed that Highways had added the poor state of Mill Lane, heading into Bathpool, to their Post April drainage repair programme.