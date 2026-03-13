ENTERTAINER Johnny Cowling turned his hand to bellringing after unveiling a commemorative plaque at a community celebration in Cornwall.
Johnny, who is best known for his humour and vocal talent, was in the Clay Country village of St Dennis to unveil the plaque which has been put in place at the parish church to mark the restoration of its bells.
While at the celebration he revealed that he had, in the past, rung bells at St Merryn, near Padstow, and he was persuaded to have a go on the St Dennis bells under the watchful eye of Matthew Rodliffe, the tower captain at St Columb Major.
A spokesperson said: “What could be more Cornish than bellringing, afternoon tea and cakes, and Mr Johnny Cowling?
“This was the scene at St Denys Church when the community came together for the unveiling of a commemorative plaque. The church was filled with those who had contributed to the restoration project, bellringers from across the district and local well-wishers.
“The chairman of St Dennis Bells and Ringers, Steve Bradbury, spoke of the pride he felt in being part of such a vibrant and supportive village and thanked everyone for their continued support. As well as grants from local and national sources, there had been private donations and fundraising events to raise the total of £64,000 for the restoration.
“Local experienced ringers and new recruits from the church enjoyed ringing together ensuring that the bells will continue to ring in St Dennis for many years to come.
“Johnny Cowling had kindly agreed to unveil the plaque – his warm words of congratulation and encouragement were very well received. He shared that he used to ring bells in St Merryn and was persuaded to have a go!”
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