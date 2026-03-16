CONCERNS have been raised about “appalling” road repairs in Fowey, with a resident pointing the finger of blame at Cornwall Council.
However, the temporary patching by the council is because the local authority can’t complete the work for several months because of reasons outside of its control.
A resident, who did not want to give his name, has raised the “appalling state of the repairs to South Street and Fore Street in Fowey”.
He said: “Both have been in a very poor state for some time, so it was good to hear that Cornwall Council had scheduled their repair.
“Fowey has a huge amount of visitors, visually it should reflect well on Cornwall and its visitors, and also the reputation on Cornwall Council.
“Unfortunately, the standard of the work is appalling. The edges around the pothole repairs are crumbling already. It is shoddy. How Cornwall Council think this is acceptable is beyond me. They might as well have not bothered. If you’re going to do a job, do it properly.”
Cllr Ian Wilson, the Reform UK Cornwall councillor for Fowey, Tywardreath and Par, said: “I am aware of the problem, it’s unacceptable. It’s a wider problem across Cornwall in general and I am currently looking into the reasons this might be happening.”
However, a council spokesperson has now revealed why the work looks like it does: “Some sections of the road network at Fowey have suffered significant surface damage that we can’t fully repair until National Grid have completed a major replacement project in the area, which will take several months.
“Until then, we are prioritising safety with temporary patching and will return as soon as the utility work is finished.”
The council has stated previously that some repairs to highways will be temporary if a road is due to be resurfaced.
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