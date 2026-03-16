AN author in Cornwall who secured a book deal in her seventies has written her first psychological thriller – at the age of 80.
Christine McHaines, who already has five cosy crime novels published in her Quentin Cadbury and Wanda Merrydrew series, has taken a new direction with The Wrong Guest.
The book sees Christine venture into darker territory, weaving a story of deception, blackmail and survival. The novel tells the story of two men who appear to have nothing in common except their initials – Charles Winston and Cameron Wilson. When they check into the same hotel in the French Alps and a blackmail letter intended for one guest is delivered to the other, a deadly chain of events is set in motion.
Christine said: “I’ve always been fascinated by psychological thrillers. It’s exciting to explore a darker story where the tension comes from the characters and their motives.”
The book is set partly in Hampshire – where Christine grew up – and partly in a hotel in St Anton in the Austrian Alps, a place that holds special memories for the author who said: “My husband and I actually honeymooned in St Anton many years ago.”
Christine’s publishing journey began later in life. Although she had always enjoyed writing, she only began working seriously on novels as she approached retirement. It took nearly a decade of writing and submitting manuscripts before she gained a deal.
Independent publisher The Book Folks offered Christine a four-book contract on her 77th birthday. The company later extended that to a seven-book deal and has since been acquired by Joffe Books.
Christine, who lives in St Austell, said: “I didn’t start writing novels until later in life and I didn’t get my first publishing deal until my late-seventies. It just shows you’re never too old to try something new or to follow a dream.”
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