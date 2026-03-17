THE Eden Project is celebrating a quarter-century of inspiring people to connect with nature and imagine a brighter future.
Today (March 17), the world-renowned Cornish attraction marked its 25th birthday with a spectacular programme of performances, community celebrations, and reflections on its global impact.
Festivities began with an unforgettable performance from a 300‑strong choir, bringing together singers from 16 community groups across Cornwall. The choir performed a specially composed song created by Eden staff past and present, finishing with Cornwall My Home alongside Cornish folk musician Harry Glasson, adding a local touch to the milestone event.
A striking five-tier birthday cake, hand-painted with motifs from Eden’s 25-year history by award-winning local artist Emily Hankins, was presented to and cut by Eden co-founder Sir Tim Smit KBE and chief executive Andy Jasper, celebrating the charity’s achievements while looking to the future.
The day also coincided with the release of Eden’s new Impact Report, which reveals the scale of its legacy – more than 25 million visitors, £6.8-billion in total economic impact for the South West, around 700 jobs supported annually, and over one-million schoolchildren introduced to nature-based learning.
Sir Tim reflected on the journey, saying: “Eden has always been a people story and the support we’ve had from so many institutions, organisations, individuals, communities and volunteers who backed this wild dream – gives me goosebumps even now and I hope they feel proud of their part in its creation. What you see here today is the power of collective imagination, made real. To see it makes you dream about what else we could achieve.
“The world today feels a more dangerous place than 25 years ago, and our duty is to commit to spreading the message of possibility far and wide. Eden is a living theatre of plants and people, as well as a shop window into the exciting world coming towards us.
“Eden is different because we take action and demonstrate rather than just talk. Our ultimate aim is to tell a moving and wonderful story filled with jeopardy and hope. We are of nature made and to harm it wheresoever it is, is to harm ourselves. The great pleasure of today is that in bringing together so many who were responsible for Eden’s creation and being, we remember what moved our younger selves, and it stirs us still!”
The celebrations also included a moment of reflection for two pivotal figures in Eden’s history – Sir Ronnie Hampel, its early Chairman, who passed away two weeks ago, as well as Sir Nicholas Grimshaw, the visionary architect behind the iconic Biomes. These structures transformed a former clay pit into thriving ecosystems and remain at the heart of Eden’s global reputation.
Since opening in 2001, Eden has pushed the boundaries of environmental innovation. Highlights include the opening of the Core building by HM Queen Elizabeth II in 2005, the creation of the Seed sculpture in 2007, and the UK’s first operational deep geothermal well since 1986 in 2023.
Mr Jasper said: “Eden exists to show the power of optimism and collective action. Over 25 years we have weathered floods, landslips, and even a global pandemic, proving our resilience. Our mission continues with immersive learning, cultural events, and projects that reconnect people with the natural world.”
Looking ahead, Eden plans to expand its educational programmes, introduce a new Japanese tree exhibit, plant 130,000 bulbs, and launch the permanent play installation Giant Marble Runs later this month. International projects, including Eden Project Qingdao, Costa Rica, Morecambe and Scotland, are also paving the way for Eden’s next chapter.
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