A FURTHER step has been made in Cornwall’s devolution journey with a move which “firms up” the Duchy’s stance of not combining with Devon as a cross-border local government authority.
Cornwall Council’s Liberal Democrat/Independent cabinet today (Wednesday, March 18) agreed to accept, in principle, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government’s intention to explore designating the council as a Single Foundation Strategic Authority.
In an example of local government jargon, cabinet members agreed to the move which would be “consistent with the request for a Cornwall-only Spatial Development Strategy footprint to ensure coterminosity between the two”.
It means that, if happy with the wider detail, Cornwall Council will not merge with any other South West council and will continue to fight for fuller devolution from central government, with a long-term ambition to manage its own affairs like fellow Celtic nations, Wales and Scotland.
Today’s agreement follows a letter last November from the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steve Reed, which outlined his intentions in respect of further devolution to Cornwall.
He said: “We also recognise the strong enthusiasm in Cornwall for devolution and the benefits it provides. In recognition of Cornwall’s distinct local identity and history of programme delivery across the Cornwall footprint, the government is minded, on an exceptional basis, to work with you to explore designating the council as a Single Foundation Strategic Authority.”
Cornwall Council leader Cllr Leigh Frost said today: “I don’t want anyone to think ‘oh devolution, it’s the end of the journey now’. This is absolutely the start for us to really take that fight to the next level, but we have to operate within the frameworks that the government says we have to operate in.
“The long-term aim is a devolution arrangement that sits similarly to Wales and Scotland, but we aren’t going to get there tomorrow and we have to use the opportunities that we’ve got in front of us now to get there.
“The key thing is to protect the Cornwall footprint, make sure we get extended powers for Cornwall and then we can make a stronger case as we go forward to continue making those arguments of why we should be a distinct and separate nation in the United Kingdom.”
Cllr Tim Dwelly, cabinet member for economic regeneration and investment, added: “It’s really quite an amazing result for us; for those of us who were opposed to a Mayor of Cornwall being imposed against the will of the people and for the idea of combining with Devon.
“For anyone who is aware of the change of political control of this authority, this is probably one of the biggest changes that we have absolutely firmed up – the idea that Cornwall is not going to combine with Devon and Government has recognised that.
“I don’t think it’s a small thing. I think it took a lot of tough politics.”
Cllr Dick Cole, leader of Mebyon Kernow, said there was still a long way to go to achieve his dream of full and meaningful devolution as an independent Cornish nation.
“This is just a stepping stone. From my perspective, we’re still so far back from where we should be, it’s off the scale. If we were talking about which step we were on, I’d say we’re still only two steps up Bedruthan Steps.
“We’re talking about greater recognition for the Cornish nation but we’re doing it in a local government context. We’ve made progress but we have to up the ante even further.”
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