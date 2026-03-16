Region records highest vaccination rates in England, giving newborns vital protection from serious illness
UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data shows that 68.7 per cent of pregnant women who gave birth in September 2025 in the South West had received the RSV vaccine, the highest of any region in England.
Among the South West's Integrated Care Boards (ICBs), uptake in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly led the way during October 2025, achieving 78 per cent.
The RSV maternal vaccine is offered to pregnant women from 28 weeks. When a mother is vaccinated, antibodies pass through the placenta, protecting the baby from birth, the period when they are most vulnerable to the virus.
RSV accounts for around 30,000 hospitalisations of children under five and tragically causes 20 to 30 infant deaths in the UK every year. Despite infecting around 90 per cent of children within the first two years of life, RSV remains poorly understood by many parents. It typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can lead to severe lung infections such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis and is a leading cause of infant mortality globally.
Julie Frier, consultant in public health and screening and immunisations lead at NHS England South West, said: “The RSV vaccine is the most effective way to protect your baby against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is highly infectious. RSV can cause serious illnesses such as bronchiolitis, and in some cases can be life threatening.
“The RSV vaccine boosts your immune system and helps to protect your baby from the day they are born. You will be offered the vaccine from 28 weeks of pregnancy, and just one dose is needed. I would strongly advise anyone who is eligible for their RSV vaccine to speak with their GP practice or midwife and take up the offer as soon as possible.”
South West mother, Jess Newcombe is expecting her second baby and has already had the vaccine. She said: "As a second-time mum, I understand how quickly winter bugs can spread, especially with an older child bringing things home. When I reached 28 weeks of pregnancy, I made sure to get my RSV vaccine.
“Having the RSV vaccine was really important to me because I know it passes antibodies through the placenta to protect my baby from the day they are born. RSV can be really serious for newborns; it is the leading cause of bronchiolitis in babies and sends thousands of little ones to the hospital every year. I wanted to give my baby the best possible protection during those vulnerable first months.
"Getting vaccinated from 28 weeks means my baby will have protection right from birth, when they need it most.
"My message to other pregnant women is simple: don't wait. The RSV vaccine is offered from 28 weeks for a reason: to give your baby maximum protection.”
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