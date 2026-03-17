EXCITEMENT is building in Looe as the town gears up for its first-ever Skatejam, a high-energy community event set to take over the proposed Edwina Hannaford Skatepark site this Saturday (March 21).
The event marks a major milestone in the long-running campaign to bring a permanent skatepark to Looe – a dream that has been more than 30 years in the making. After years of determination from local volunteers, the project recently secured planning permission and has already reached 30 per cent of its fundraising target through community events, pledges, and a successful Crowdfunder campaign.
Now, organisers are hoping Skatejam will build even more momentum.
The action-packed day will transform the far end of Millpool car park into a hub of skating culture, with riders from across Cornwall and Devon expected to roll in. Open to all ages and abilities, the event will feature competitions in three categories – under 10s, ages 10–16, and adults – with prizes up for grabs in each group.
However, Skatejam is about more than just competition. Organisers are promising a family-friendly festival atmosphere, with something for everyone. Younger visitors can get creative in a T-shirt decorating competition, while spectators can enjoy hot food, drinks, and live music from local bands performing throughout the day.
Kim Spencer, of Looe Development Trust, who has led the skatepark steering committee for the past four years, said the event is a huge moment for the town.
“The Skatejam is our very first skating event in Looe, and it feels right to hold it on the site of the proposed skatepark,” she said. “We want local skaters to feel excited about what’s coming and to get involved in helping us make it happen.
“The skatepark has been a dream for decades. Generations of young people have missed out, so this is about showing the enthusiasm that already exists and inspiring more people to get involved.”
The day will kick off with open skating from 10am, followed by competitions, live music at lunchtime, and a final awards ceremony in the afternoon.
Organisers say the event highlights the growing appetite for wheeled sports in Looe and the strength of community support behind the project. With fundraising still ongoing, they hope Skatejam will inspire even more people to back the vision.
Safety remains a priority, with all skaters under 16 required to wear helmets
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