PUPILS at Looe Primary Academy are having a blast in their newly refurbished playhouse, thanks to the hard work of local volunteers from Looe Shedders.
The group delivered and reassembled the bright, colourful structure at the school, turning a dream play space into reality.
The playhouse was originally donated in 2024 by Dave Cottrell, a local resident. Its large size meant the Shedders had to wait until they had access to a spacious workshop before they could tackle the refurbishment.
Moving the flat-packed playhouse to the school required some extra muscle. The team thanked Dave Peat, who kindly lent one of his lorries to transport the playhouse from the workshop. Once on site, the Shedders worked together to assemble the structure, adding a splash of colour and creativity for the children to enjoy.
“Thank you to all of the Looe Shedders for a wonderful playhouse,” said Becky Marshall, assistant head of Looe Primary Academy. “The children are thrilled, it’s such a fun addition to our playground.”
This is the Shedders’ third project for the school, following the creation of a playground bus and raised planting beds. Their commitment to local projects doesn’t stop there – recent initiatives include building raised beds at Looe allotments for a mental health charity and designing a mural for a local care home.
Currently operating from a workshop loaned free of charge, the Shedders may soon need a new home. Thankfully, the Chemin Neuf Community at Sclerder Abbey has offered land for a purpose-built, eco-friendly workshop. The new space will give members a warm, safe place to meet, create, repair, and continue supporting the local community for years to come.
With a new home on the horizon and a long list of exciting projects ahead, Looe Shedders continue to show teamwork, creativity and a little elbow grease can make a real difference.
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