MEMBERS of the Torpoint and Rame Lions Club successfully raised funds for charity through its annual daffodil sale held at Kernow Mill and Windy Ridge at Trerulefoot.
Generous hosts Jeremy and Sarah Oatey allowed Lions members to hand-pick daffodils from their fields and donated pre-picked flowers, helping make the fundraiser a real success.
Organised by Lion Helen Willoughby, the event drew a warm welcome from the public and enabled the club to support both local charities and international Lions Clubs International disaster relief efforts.
The Lions thanked all local venues and supporters for their contributions. The club continues to fundraise throughout the year and welcomes new members. For more information, email [email protected] or visit their website.
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