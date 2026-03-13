THE Hackney Colliery Band - from the East London borough which has never been close to a coal mine – are returning to Cornwall to appear at Liskeard’s Carnglaze Caverns on Saturday, May 9.
Following their debut album in 2011 and breakthrough appearance during their 45-minute spot during the 2012 London Olympic Games closing ceremony, the band took Cornwall by storm at the 2018 St Ives September Festival.
Since then, they have blown their way into the public consciousness with their genre-bending combination of brass, reeds, percussion and electronics, firmly establishing themselves as one of the most exciting live bands in the UK.
It has been an incredible journey for this talented group of musicians with their Olympic stadium appearance followed by sets at the MOBO, Brit and Mercury Awards.
Plus live sessions on BBC Two, BBC Radio 2, Jazz FM and worldwide airplay and collaborations with the likes of Amy Winehouse and Madness to selling out venues across London, including KOKO and The Forum, and a European tour.
The band have collaborations with a host of key names in jazz and world music including the father of Ethio-jazz Mulatu Astatke, British jazz funk legend James Taylor, trombonist Dennis Rollins, UK saxophonist Pete Wareham and Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo.
There’s an energy, respect for tradition and the exuberance of London in Hackney Colliery Band’s work, best exemplified in the evocative James Taylor collaboration ‘Hypothetical’, with Taylor’s Hammond organ recalling the Acid Jazz era in which he made his name.
The band have transformed their explosive live energy into 11 original recordings that push the groove and form in an accomplished manner.
Their Falmouth appearance will be the penultimate date on an 11-show UK spring tour extending from Edinburgh to Cornwall. They will also be playing at Falmouth’s Princess Pavilion on Friday, May 8.
To book tickets, visit: www.falmouthtowncouncil.co.uk/events/hackney-colliery-band
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.