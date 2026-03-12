A CHILDREN’S author from Looe is celebrating international success after her popular picture book series secured a return appearance at one of Asia’s biggest literary events.
Author J. T. Scott – known locally as Jenny – will see her Bumper and Friends books showcased for the second consecutive year at the Philippine Book Festival 2026.
The festival, held in Manila, attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year, including educators, librarians, publishers and families from across the world.
Jenny has written 26 titles in the Bumper and Friends series, which follows the adventures of Bumper and his animal companions through stories centred on friendship, kindness and discovery.
A selection of the books will be displayed and sold at the festival on the stand of Towfee Publishing House, the Philippines-based creative studio responsible for illustrating the series. The studio’s colourful, character-driven artwork has become a defining feature of the books, helping bring Jenny’s stories to life for young readers.
The appearance at the international event, which runs from March 12-15, highlights the growing global reach of the series, which first built a loyal following in Cornwall and across the South West.
Jenny said she was “thrilled and honoured” to see her work featured at such a major festival - and praised Towfee Publishing House as “incredible creative partners”, adding their illustrations capture “the heart and soul” of her characters.
“To have the books displayed at the Philippine Book Festival is a wonderful moment for me and the whole team,” she said. “It’s especially exciting as we continue making progress towards an animation and television series.”
The festival celebrates literature, creativity and cultural exchange, bringing together writers, illustrators and publishers from around the world.
For Jenny, the international showcase marks another exciting step in the journey of Bumper and his friends – taking the adventures of the much-loved characters far beyond Cornwall and onto the global stage.
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