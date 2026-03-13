STAFF from a major company in Cornwall have been marking over a decade of raising funds for one of the leading charities in the county.
A group from minerals giant Imerys went along to the Cornwall Air Ambulance headquarters to celebrate more than 10 years of giving support.
An Imerys spokesperson said: “A group of fundraisers from Imerys were honoured to get the opportunity to visit Cornwall Air Ambulance – meeting the crew and getting an enviable chance to peek inside the incredible ‘flying intensive care unit’ that is on constant standby for our county.
“The visit marked over 10 years of support for the charity by Imerys colleagues who host regular events to raise money for the ‘charity of choice’. Just last year, Imerys colleagues raised nearly £5,000 – thanks to a step challenge in September and a UK team bowling night in St Austell.
“Environment, health and safety manager Genna Bray, personal assistant Michelle Millbanks and IT team leader Mark Cockayne joined Mark Hewson, who leads Imerys in the UK, for the visit.”
Julia Jeffery, corporate partnerships manager for Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “It was great to welcome some of the Imerys team to our base in Newquay and we are very grateful for their fantastic fundraising efforts. It’s thanks to the incredible support of organisations such as Imerys and the generosity of the people of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly that our crew can continue to be there for those who need us the most.”
Mr Hewson said: “It was such a privilege to talk to this team of incredible people who save lives daily. I think we were all secretly very keen to have a look inside the helicopter – thankfully not as part of an emergency.
“Huge thanks to this vital charity for everything it does, day in and out, all year round.”
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