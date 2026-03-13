Julia Jeffery, corporate partnerships manager for Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “It was great to welcome some of the Imerys team to our base in Newquay and we are very grateful for their fantastic fundraising efforts. It’s thanks to the incredible support of organisations such as Imerys and the generosity of the people of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly that our crew can continue to be there for those who need us the most.”