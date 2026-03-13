A RAIL attraction at St Newlyn East is hosting a charity day on Saturday (March 14).
Lappa Valley is raising funds for Cornwall Air Ambulance as part of its partnership with the lifesaving service.
A spokesperson for Lappa said: “Instead of the usual admission price, we’re asking visitors to make a suggested £9 donation per person, with all proceeds helping to keep Cornwall Air Ambulance flying and saving lives.
“Visitors will still get to enjoy everything Lappa Valley has to offer, including the trains around the valley, indoor and outdoor play areas and the chance to meet members of the Cornwall Air Ambulance team
“There’s no need to pre-book for the event. Just turn up and hop on the next available train from the car park.”
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