A SPECIAL event hosted by Mole Valley Farmers is set to bring together industry experts to discuss all things related to infant bovines.
The one-day event, dubbed the ‘Calf Expo’ by its organisers is set to feature some of the men and women who are at the cutting edge of caring for calves.
The focus of the event, at Sedgemoor Livestock Market on Friday, March 20th, is maximising calves from birth to 16 weeks. It will include seminars on topics ranging from unlocking a herd’s genetic potential to improving rumen development. The expo also offers the chance to speak to representatives from over 20 key suppliers showcasing some of the latest dairy and beef rearing research and innovation.
There will be a wide range of speakers at the event representing a number of companies including Evans Vanodine, Nettex, Nukamel, Dairy Spares Ltd, Feed for Growth – Volac Milk Replacers, Mole Valley Feed Solutions and FAW Baker – Rushywood Farm.
Subjects to be discussed at the ‘calf expo’ will include biosecurity and hygiene in the calf shed, colostrum management, the role of milk fat globule membranes (MFGM) in milk, the impact of different feeding systems in the calf’s digestive system, the balancing of milk feeding and calf concentrates.
There will also be a presentation from Scott Baker, manager of Youngstock discussing his hands on approach to managing calves during the key birth to 16 week stage of life, with insights from running a high-performing calf rearing unit managing over 2500 calves per year.
Other speakers at the events include Josh Burrows, the UK Agriculture business development executive at Evans Vanodine; Nia Williams, the commercial and technical manager at Nettex, Fieke Krol, the international product manager at Nukamel and Anna McIntyre, the global sales manager at Dairy Spares Ltd.
Representing Feed for Growth – Volac Milk Replacers will be Dr Jessica Cooke, the research and development manager, with the speaker lineup completed by Dr Chris Bartram, head of technical at Mole Valley Feed Solutions.
Adam May, Mole Valley Farmers’ head of commercial management, said: “This is a great opportunity to speak to some of the men and women at the forefront of calf production. There have been many recent innovations in the sector and they will be showcasing some of the best research and development out there, from protein digestion to new teat bars designed to slow milk intake.
“We understand every farm is different and the expo will give farmers the chance to talk to the experts about what they think will get them the best outcomes for their own unique systems.”
There will be trade stands for farmers looking to improve their environmental credentials or boost liveweight gain with the best nutrition, as well as information on everything from vaccines to building a new calf shed.
The expo centres on the birth to after weaning period, before a calf hits four months old, when good nutrition, disease prevention, supplementation and welfare are most crucial.
The event, which will feature a free bacon roll on arrival will take place between 9am and 4pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.