VISITORS will have a rare opportunity to explore the historic grounds of Boconnoc House this Mother’s Day as the estate opens its parkland and gardens for a special spring walking event.
The popular Spring Walks will take place on Sunday, March 15, from 10am to 4pm, inviting families, walkers and nature lovers to discover the countryside around the estate as it bursts into early seasonal colour.
Tickets cost £7.50 for adults, while children under 12 can attend for free. Dogs on leads are also welcome, making the event an ideal day out for the whole family.
A spokesperson for the estate said the walks offer a chance to experience the grounds at a time of year when they are rarely open to the public.
“If you joined us in October for Autumn Walks, our Spring Walks offer the chance to return and observe many seasonal changes across the grounds,” they said.
“Instead of seeing the landscape retreating from summer into a winter slumber, you will find it wide awake with early spring growth.”
One of the highlights of the event will be the re-emergence of the estate’s magnolia collection in the Dorothy Garden, where the colourful blooms signal the arrival of spring.
Visitors will be able to follow clearly marked walking routes across the estate, taking in a number of its most scenic landmarks including Boconnoc Lake, the estate church and the historic house itself.
Walkers will also pass through the Dorothy Garden, Stewardry Walk and the Shrubbery, with maps provided to help guide visitors along the routes.
Several routes will be available, ranging from gentle strolls around the gardens to longer walks through the wider parkland, with the longest route stretching to around 3.8 miles.
Organisers say the event has been designed to suit visitors of all ages and abilities.
