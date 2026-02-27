MOTORISTS approaching and leaving the centre of a Cornish town are being greeted with a welcome splash of springtime colour.
Daffodils are in full bloom on the Mount Charles roundabout on the eastern side of St Austell.
The roundabout on the A390 is looked after by St Austell Town Council and deputy town clerk Sara Gwilliams said: “After the endless awful weather that we’ve endured, it’s full credit to our operations manager Steve Skinner and our grounds maintenance operatives who have been out in terrible conditions making sure that our green spaces are looking as well as they can.
“The results of that hard work are clearly visible and provide a colourful show of spring colours to locals and visitors alike.”
