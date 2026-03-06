While the Bodmin parish meeting has traditionally involved pre-submitted questions being answered by the mayor, as part of its efforts to improve how the council engages with residents, Bodmin Town Council opted to launch a different type of parish meeting.
In addition to a preview of an upcoming program of the council’s ambitious plans for the coming years, community group representatives were invited to share their own stories over the last year with residents.
The first speaker was Reverend Elaine Munday, who discussed the work that the Diocese of Bodmin and Bodmin Way, a church-led enterprise based at St Petroc’s Church had undertaken for the town.
Revd Munday primarily shared the impact that the Bodmin Way’s food and community initiatives had had in the community in the last twelve months, in addition to a small smorgasbord of comments from the thousands of interactions with people that it had helped improve the lives of.
Other presentations included one from Mr Barry Cornelius relating to his work to build a service to offer a community ‘bus’ style transport service.
Tom Chapman, representing the Christmas Lights Committee talked about the work providing the increasingly spectacular Bodmin Christmas lights.
Young people from KBSK gave a presentation on facts relating to the group’s work and shared impact stories of the group’s work within the community.
This was followed by a mayor’s question and answer session, prior to proceedings bring brought to an end.
