FAMILIES searching for a creative way to keep children entertained during the Easter holidays will soon have the chance to get messy with clay at a hands-on workshop in Liskeard.
A Pinch Pot Monster Workshop is set to take place at Liskeard Library on Monday, April 13, offering young makers the chance to sculpt their own quirky clay monster.
The two-hour session will run from 10am to 12pm and is designed as a relaxed, creative activity for children who enjoy making things and experimenting with different materials.
During the workshop, participants will learn how to form a classic pinch pot using air-dry clay – a simple pottery technique that involves shaping clay by hand. Once the pot shape is formed, the fun begins as children transform their creations into characterful monsters.
Using texture, facial features and simple sculpting techniques, attendees will be guided step-by-step through the process while still having plenty of freedom to personalise their designs. From googly eyes and sharp teeth to silly expressions and wild textures, every monster is expected to be completely unique.
At the end of the session, each child will take home their finished clay monster. Once the clay has dried, the creations can be painted and decorated at home, giving families another opportunity to continue the creative fun.
All materials will be provided, meaning participants simply need to turn up ready to get stuck in.
The workshop is being hosted by The Clay Haven and marks the first public event ahead of the studio launching regular clay sessions later in April at Unit B, The Cattle Market in Liskeard.
Organisers say the sessions are designed as a welcoming space where people can slow down, explore working with clay and create something meaningful.
The event is expected to appeal to families looking for a fun and imaginative holiday activity.
