A NEW food and drink festival will be filling the streets of St Austell town centre on Saturday (May 30).
Eat:St Austell, described as a festival designed for everyone, is due to run from 10am until 4pm with stalls in Fore Street, White River Place and Biddicks Court.
The event, which includes entertainment, has been commissioned by St Austell Town Council and St Austell BID (Business Improvement District) and will be run by Eat:Festivals which organises similar festivals across the South West.
A spokesperson for the festival said: “Are you looking for a cracking free day out on Saturday, May 30, with stuff for the kids, somewhere to sit down, a brilliant choice of food and drink, and some fun?
“Pop along to the eat:St Austell food and drink festival with more than 50 fantastic food and drink producers.
“Expect exceptional street food, local favourites, creative makers and plenty of surprises along the way. Fore Street will be lined end to end with stalls, White River Place will be buzzing and Biddicks Court will host a children’s play area plus even more stalls to explore.
“This is your newest annual tradition – eat:Austell. See you on Saturday, May 30, for a day full of flavour.”
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