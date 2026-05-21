THE mayor of Saltash joined celebrations to mark the 97th birthday of much-loved community figure and Freeman of the Town Audrey Miller.
Mayor Cllr Brian Stoyel and mayoress Maxine Stoyel visited Audrey to wish her a happy birthday and recognise her remarkable contribution to the town over almost eight decades.
Audrey is well known for her extraordinary journalism career, having written for local newspapers for 78 years, including the Cornish Times, Western Morning News and Evening Herald.
Earlier this year, she was honoured with the ‘A Life in Writing’ exhibition at the Library Hub, celebrating her life, creativity and dedication to community storytelling.
Alongside journalism, Audrey has supported numerous charities and organisations including Cancer Research, the RNLI, Children’s Hospice South West, St Luke’s Hospice, the Red Cross, Guides and Scouts.
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