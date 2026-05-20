COUNCILLOR Stephen Remington was re-elected as mayor of Looe for a second term following the town’s annual meeting and parish assembly.
Taking place at the Millpool Centre on Tuesday, May 19, the gathering saw councillors vote on who will be mayor and deputy mayor for the year ahead.
Cllr Remington, who replaced Cllr Tony Smith as mayor in May 2025, will continue in the role with support from Cllr Michala Powell, who was voted as the new deputy.
The evening also honoured members of the community who have given above and beyond.
The Citizen of the Year Award was presented to Antony Scarah and Organisation of the Year was jointly awarded to Looe Primary Academy and Looe Community Academy.
Cllr Smith was made a Burgess, while the re-elected mayor also welcomed new Cadet Alfie, along with Macebearers Bea and Lily.
A good turnout saw members of the public come together to meet their councillors, as well as hear about the work of the Looe Town Council.
The community got the chance to ask questions, raise issues and hear about plans for the coming year.
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