A man has died following a ‘suspected medical episode’ in Looe town centre yesterday afternoon (Sunday, May 10).
Devon and Cornwall Police quickly arrived at the scene on Fore Street after receiving a call at around 2.15pm that a person was in difficulty.
Officers gave medical treatment prior to the arrival of paramedics, who later took the man to hospital.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man was confirmed deceased at the scene.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Emergency services were called to Fore Street, Looe, at around 2.15pm on Sunday, May 10, following reports of a person suffering a suspected medical episode.
“Medical treatment was given but the man was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.
“The death is not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
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