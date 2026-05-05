CORNWALL Council is set to make a decision on proposals for the extension of a South East Cornwall fire station.
It is seeking approval for proposals for the extension of the fire station at Looe to provide showers, better toilet facilities and new changing rooms.
However, due to some of the objections raised in the applications, combined with it being recommended for approval on Cornwall Council’s own land, the final decision is set to be made by the East Area planning committee of Cornwall Council next Monday (May 12).
In Looe, the objections to the proposal stated: “The existing fire station is a 1960s flat-roofed structure, built at a time when the importance of preserving and enhancing the historic environment was not properly recognised.
“As a result, its architectural character - particularly its roof form, external materials, and fenestration - sits uncomfortably alongside the prevailing historic vernacular of surrounding listed buildings in this sensitive location that includes the harbour and St Nicholas Church.
“The Looe Conservation Area Appraisal identifies the fire station as making a 'neutral or negative' contribution to the character and appearance of the area. • Increasing the scale and massing of an already discordant building would, in my view, exacerbate its negative visual impact on the Conservation Area.
“Policy E6 of the Looe Neighbourhood Plan sets an expectation that the fire station should be relocated to a less flood-prone site. In this context, proposals to extend the existing building appear contrary to the plan's longer-term vision for the site.
“Given the fire station's known vulnerability to tidal flooding, and difficulties with access when Quay Street is underwater, any public benefits arising from the proposal would be outweighed by both the visual harm and the need to secure a more resilient long-term location for this critical infrastructure.”
However in documents produced by the council for the planning committee to consider, it noted: “The main area of concern relates to the impact of the extension on the historic environment, including the character and appearance of the Looe Conservation Area and the setting of a number of Grade II Listed building, notably Verbena and Rose Cottage to the west.
“The proposed extension is modest in scale, single storey, and designed to be subservient and recessive in form. Its reduced height, material treatment, and careful siting within the existing gap between buildings ensure that it reads as a clear addition to the Fire Station rather than competing with adjacent heritage assets.
“While the proposal will result in a degree of harm to the setting of a number of Listed Buildings due to the reduced separation between buildings and erosion of their visibility within the setting of the Looe Conservation Area, this harm has been identified as less than substantial. In accordance with the National Planning Policy Framework, this harm must be weighed against the public benefits of the scheme.
“Significant weight is afforded to the public benefit arising from the provision of improved welfare, equality, health and safety, and decontamination facilities for emergency service personnel, which are necessary to ensure the continued effective operation of the Fire Station. On balance, it is considered that these public benefits outweigh the identified less than substantial harm.”
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