A DESIGNATED swim zone is now in operation at East Looe Beach as officials move to improve safety for swimmers and shoreline users ahead of the busy summer season.
The East Looe Town Trust confirmed large yellow buoys have been installed, marking out a protected area in the water.
The zone is designed to separate swimmers and paddlers from other water users – with a strict warning that unauthorised craft are not permitted inside the designated area in order to reduce risk and ensure safety for all.
The trust said daily bathing water quality information will continue to be displayed at the bottom of the main beach ramp, helping visitors make informed decisions before entering the sea.
Officials said they are looking forward to a “happy and safe season for all”.
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