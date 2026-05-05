YOUNG first aiders in Liskeard are celebrating after their local St John Ambulance Badger group was crowned the best in Cornwall.
The Liskeard Badger Sett has been named Cornwall County Badger Sett of the Year, a top honour recognising the achievements, teamwork and community spirit of its young members. The award was presented at the annual Cathedral Award Service, which brings together groups from across Cornwall to celebrate their work.
The recognition marks a major milestone for the sett, which has grown in strength under the leadership of sett leader Annabelle Jeffrey, whose energy and encouragement has helped create an environment where children can build confidence while learning vital life skills.
A spokesperson for the unit said: “This award is a testament to the hard work of our Badgers and the dedication of their leader. Annabelle’s passion and encouragement inspire every member to do their best, and we are delighted to see the sett recognised at county level.”
The Badgers programme, run by St John Ambulance, is designed for children aged five to 10, teaching first aid and safety skills in a fun and supportive setting. Activities focus on building teamwork, confidence and a sense of responsibility, while also preparing young people to respond in emergencies.
In Liskeard, the group has become known not just for its learning sessions but also for its involvement in the wider community. Members regularly take part in local events and activities, helping to promote awareness of first aid and the importance of helping others.
The award highlights the impact of those efforts, recognising the sett as a standout example of what the programme can achieve. Leaders say the accolade belongs to every child who has taken part, many of whom have grown in confidence since joining.
The group is hoping to build on its success and welcome more young members in the months ahead.
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