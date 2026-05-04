The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride
An impressive cavalcade of motorcycles of all makes, ages, shapes and sizes will arrive at West Looe Quay at around 11.45am for this annual event organised locally by Tony Hacker who will be joining us in the Liskeard and Looe Radio studio on Thursday afternoon.
The idea, Tony says, is simply to attract the public’s attention by riding classic-styled motorcycles while elegantly dressed in “dapper” clothing, hence it is not a race!
He continued "We brought the DGR to South East Cornwall for the first time last year by organising the DGR Looe.
This year the ride starts at Ocean Triumph Motorcycles dealership in Plymouth and travels over the Tamar Bridge ending at West Looe Quayside centre.
We have organised an event in the Quayside Centre with live music and displays which is free and open to the public to come along and talk to us about the displays and our charitable causes.
Last year we attracted 50 bikes and raised £5,000 in donations, which was a fantastic start and we hope to do better this year."
We will, of course, be there to enjoy the spectacle and entertainment.
Looe Business Awards
Bookings for our 'Black-Tie' Gala Night are now closed and from this weekend the nominated businesses will be canvassing their customers, friends and family for support.
Voting is open from Friday, May 8 and we encourage anyone and everyone to express their appreciation of our local small businesses via our link at www.liskeardlooeradio.com.
Voting is online with no ID required!
Quiz Night
On Friday, April 24, The Hannafore Point Hotel hosted a community quiz night in order to raise much-needed funds for the Looe Skatepark Appeal.
The evening, organised by Kim Spencer of Looe Development Trust and SECTA, and compered by local quiz-master Purdey, was a sell-out raising more than £1,000 towards the appeal.
After six tense rounds of questions a strong Liskeard and Looe Radio Team including presenters Jim 'The Prof' Averill, Reggae Man Steve Podger and the ever-present Mike Allsopp came away with the spoils of victory with a score of 84 from a possible 90.
Many thanks to everyone involved and to the many local businesses who donated some wonderful raffle prizes.
Lin Moore
We are thrilled to announce that our Liskeard Traders Association colleague Linda Moore will be honoured with the town council's prestigious Honorary Burgess Award on June 1.
Lin, a stalwart of the town and former chair of the association, has tirelessly dedicated many years of service to ensure Liskeard's centre, particularly Fore Street, has become a brighter, safer and more visitor-friendly destination for locals and holiday-makers alike.
It is without doubt a well deserved, and long overdue, recognition of the efforts of a lady who, for many years, has put her heart and soul into town, in good times and not so good.
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