A GP surgery in Liskeard is turning to artificial intelligence in a bold move to help cut waiting times and improve patient access, with a new system set to launch later this month.
Rosedean House Surgery in Dean Street will introduce its AI-assisted GP triage service on May 19, aiming to streamline how patients request appointments and help doctors prioritise care more effectively.
The new system allows patients to submit medical or administrative requests online, which are first reviewed by AI before being assessed by the clinical team. Surgery leaders say the technology will free up valuable GP time, allowing doctors to focus more on face-to-face consultations.
Staff describe the platform as a major step forward in modernising services, while keeping patient care at the centre.
“It works in a very similar way to our current system, Accurx, and is quick and easy to use,” the practice said in a statement.
“The main difference is that once you send your request, it is reviewed automatically using AI first. This helps save GP time and allows doctors to spend more time in appointments seeing patients.”
The rollout comes during a period of transition, with the surgery currently operating at limited capacity. Routine, non-urgent appointments are unavailable until the launch date, as staff prepare for the switch.
Patients are being encouraged to use the online system once it goes live, although support will remain in place for those unable to access digital services. Reception teams will assist with submissions, ensuring no one is left behind.
The system builds on tools already familiar to patients, such as Accurx, but introduces an extra layer of efficiency through automated triage. By analysing incoming requests, the AI helps identify urgent cases faster and directs them to the appropriate care pathway.
Health leaders have increasingly looked to AI as a way to ease pressure on GP services, which continue to face high demand across the UK. By filtering requests and reducing administrative workload, practices hope to improve both response times and patient experience.
At Rosedean House Surgery, the focus is firmly on balance – embracing innovation while maintaining a human touch. Every request reviewed by AI will still be overseen by trained clinicians, ensuring medical decisions remain in expert hands.
Clear guidance has also been issued for urgent situations. Patients needing immediate care are advised to contact the surgery directly or call NHS 111, while emergencies should still go through 999.
The practice has also highlighted its commitment to vulnerable patients, including those who are housebound or receiving palliative care, urging them to inform reception teams so appropriate support can be arranged.
As the countdown to launch continues, anticipation is building around how the new system will perform. For many patients, the promise is simple: faster responses, better prioritisation, and more time with their GP when it matters most.
If successful, the initiative could offer a glimpse into the future of primary care, where technology and human expertise work side by side to deliver smarter, more efficient healthcare in communities like Liskeard and beyond.
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