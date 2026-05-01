CORNWALL Air Ambulance has launched an urgent fundraising appeal following the rising jet fuel costs.
The charity based at Trevithick Downs, which completes around 1,000 missions each year, says the increase has placed pressure on its ability to deliver lifesaving care across the region.
The air ambulance trust is facing an additional £10,000 per month in fuel expenses alone.
A single refuel at Newquay Airport, the location where the charity is based, has risen sharply from approximately £1,500 to £3,000, reflecting the ongoing volatility in fuel prices.
Operating the helicopters is inherently fuel-intensive, with between 250 and 500 litres consumed per hour during missions depending on location and weather conditions.
These escalating costs are now significantly impacting the charity’s operational budget at a time when demand for its critical service remains high.
The financial strain is not limited to aviation fuel. The charity is also experiencing increased costs across its wider operations, including an additional £1,000 per month to support donation collections and shop deliverieS, essential income streams that help fund emergency response missions.
Tim Bunting, chief executive officer, said: “Like many organisations and households, we are feeling the impact of rising fuel costs.
“Each mission we undertake is vital, but it comes at a growing financial cost.
“While we need additional financial support, we are also deeply aware that the people and communities who support us are facing the same pressures.
“We are incredibly grateful for their continued generosity during such challenging times.
“Every contribution, no matter the size, plays a vital role in keeping the helicopters in the air and saving lives.
Cornwall Air Ambulance is calling on the public, businesses, and supporters to help bridge the funding gap and ensure that missions can continue without interruption.
Supporters can make a donation by visiting: cornwallairambulancetrust.org/donate
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