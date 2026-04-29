A GROUP of cyclists from Kent have completed an epic 250 mile challenge by travelling from one independent brewery to another in St Austell.
More than £5,600 has been raised for charities St Christopher’s Hospice, based in South London, and Macmillan Cancer Support, in memory of a man who loved both cycling and beer.
Fifteen of Robin Jackson’s closest family and friends got on their bikes at Titsey Brewery in Kent on April 23 and pedalled their way to St Austell Brewery.
Robin’s niece Annie, a self-confessed cycling novice, fully expected the 250-plus mile ride to be a serious challenge but was determined to complete the four-day marathon in her uncle’s honour.
She said: “Before starting the training, the last time I cycled was over a year ago. I went out with my Dad, Robin’s brother, for about an hour and had to walk up every hill. I go to the gym and run but riding a bike is a whole new dynamic and I kept falling off trying to use the cleats.
“But we’ve done this for Robin who was the most inspiring, kind and genuine man, always trying to make other people happy. Dad came up with the idea to bring together two of Robin’s passions as well as his favourite people and we’re honouring him and raising money for two organisations that helped him fulfil his wish to stay at home at the end of his life.”
Robin, who lived in Bromley and ran his own specialist travel company, was referred to St Christopher’s around a year ago after being diagnosed with cancer.
Up until that point, he’d not let his diagnosis stop him from living life to the full, continuing to see friends and family, swimming, watching his beloved football teams as well as having the odd beer.
Annie said it wasn’t just Robin who benefitted from the care and support provided by St Christopher’s.
She added: “Mandy his wife and Sam his son, were supported beyond measure by St Christopher’s. What I think they really appreciated more than anything else was the human level on which the nurses communicated with them.
“Sam is an only child and for him to witness care being delivered to his father by people that genuinely cared made a massive difference for him.”
Robin was also able to attend Sam’s wedding before his condition deteriorated.
“Staying at home was the thing Dad wanted more than anything,” said Sam. “It meant he was in his own environment where he felt safe and comfortable with us, his family, and Eddie the dog too.”
When the friends and family lined up at the start of the ride, it was just over a year since Robin died and Sam, who had only just bought a bike, said that Robin was more than just in their thoughts throughout the four days.
“Hopefully Dad was watching us along the way,” he said.
To donate, visit the Givewheel fundraising page at: www.givewheel.com/fundraising/12497/brewery-to-brewery
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