A FOOTBALL fan from St Austell has gone full steam ahead into the history books after cooking a steak sandwich on a train to London using nothing more than a pair of hair straighteners.
Tony Goodman, 52, left fellow passengers stunned when he turned a Great Western Railway (GWR) carriage into a pop-up kitchen while travelling to watch West Ham with friends from the Cornish Hammers supporters’ group.
Most away fans pack crisps, a meal deal or a flask for the journey. Tony packed marinated steak, sourdough rolls, mayonnaise, mozzarella and salon equipment.
The eye-catching stunt took place on the 10.19am service to Paddington, where the St Austell content creator calmly took his seat, alongside close pal Andrew Bragg, unpacked his ingredients and got to work as if cooking lunch on a train was the most natural thing in the world.
Footage shows Tony slicing open bread rolls, buttering them and preparing fillings before plugging the hair straighteners into a power socket beneath the table seat.
Moments later, strips of steak were placed between the hot plates and clamped shut like a panini press.
As the meat began to sizzle, nearby passengers looked on in disbelief. Some laughed, others filmed, while several appeared unsure whether they were witnessing genius or madness.
Tony insisted there was sound logic behind the stunt.
“I realised that a grill is basically two hot plates you cook meat between,” he said. “That is exactly what hair straighteners are.”
And remarkably, he claims the result was a success.
“It was beautiful,” Tony said. “We shared the steak between us and it was spot on.”
According to the Cornish cook, the meat reached a perfect medium rare in around 20 seconds, making it one of the fastest hot meals ever served between Cornwall and London.
At one point the straighteners appeared to lose power after several rounds of cooking, but by then the travelling audience had already been won over.
“I could hear a group of girls giggling behind us and there was a lady who was fascinated by it,” he added.
Tony is no stranger to unusual away-day catering. Previous trips with the Cornish Hammers have seen him serve poached eggs carried in a thermos flask and an improvised eggs benedict complete with homemade rosti and hollandaise poured from a coffee mug.
After years working in hospitality, including owning restaurants and running pubs, Tony now creates online food content and has launched a YouTube channel celebrating Cornwall's food scene. One recent video has already attracted millions of views.
Results aside for the Hammers, Tony's pre-match performance was already a clear victory. Fellow supporters declared the sandwich five-star, while one passenger joked the next stop should be MasterChef Central. Even seasoned commuters admitted they had never seen anything like it on any service anywhere ever before this strange morning.
As for whether train staff approved of the stunt, nobody appeared to notice.
“I did not see a single soul,” Tony said. “I am not sure what they would have said if they had.”
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