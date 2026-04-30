A CORNISH butcher has swapped the chopping block for the marathon route, raising thousands of pounds in the process.
Simon Bray, a traditional butcher from Tideford, has been praised by the Royal British Legion after completing the London Marathon to support the Poppy Appeal.
Not known as an elite athlete, Simon took on the gruelling 26.2-mile challenge and crossed the finish line in just over six hours, raising close to £4,000 for the charity.
“My feet still remind me of every pace taken, but it was worth it,” he said.
His efforts have been recognised locally, with Torpoint Royal British Legion presenting him with an additional £500 donation to boost his fundraising total.
Branch chairman John Tivnan praised Simon’s determination and commitment.
“It’s people like Simon that make all the effort worthwhile,” he said. “Without people giving their time, money – and in this case their feet – our armed forces would be left to fend for themselves as a reward for their sacrifices.”
He added that Torpoint and the surrounding area consistently “punches above its weight” when it comes to supporting the Poppy Appeal.
Simon, a partner in long-established family business Paul Bray and Son, balanced marathon training with the demands of running a busy butcher’s shop, making his achievement all the more impressive.
Despite being a member of the Tideford branch, Torpoint RBL chose to support his efforts, highlighting the strong sense of community between local branches.
The additional £500 donation came from the branch’s membership fund, helping to push Simon’s total even higher.
His run is just one example of the dedication shown by local fundraisers across Cornwall, whose efforts help ensure continued support for members of the armed forces community.
Yet while his legs may still be feeling the strain, Simon’s marathon effort has clearly gone the distance where it matters most.
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