SALTASH Town Council have rejected plans for up to 300 new homes on land west of Latchbrook Farm – with councillors citing overstretched infrastructure, unsafe access and conflict with local planning policy.
The outline application, submitted by Persimmon Homes Cornwall, proposed a major housing-led development near Trematon including up to 300 homes, open space, roads and a community or mobility hub.
However, councillors voted nine in favour, none against and one abstention to refuse the application.
The decision followed concerns from residents over who would maintain green spaces, pressure on local schools and GP surgeries, road safety and fears Saltash could be facing unsustainable expansion.
Members said the town was already coping with the impact of the large Treledan development and questioned whether local services could absorb another major estate.
Councillors warned schools, roads and health services were already under strain, and argued further housing should not come before investment in essential infrastructure.
Members also described the proposed entrance arrangements as unsuitable and potentially dangerous for a development of that size – and found the scheme clashed with both the Saltash Neighbourhood Development Plan and Cornwall Council’s Local Plan.
Councillors said the land sits outside the town’s settlement boundary, is not allocated for development and is classed as protected countryside or open land under neighbourhood planning policies.
They concluded the proposal was in an unsustainable location and that mitigation offered by the developer did not outweigh the harm.
Persimmon Homes representatives told the meeting they were committed to engaging with the local community and that the development would include 58 per cent open space, biodiversity gains and opportunities for future services, though specific facilities could not be guaranteed at this stage.
The formal reasons for refusal included conflict with planning policy, inadequate infrastructure capacity, unsafe access and the site’s location outside the settlement boundary.
The recommendation now goes to Cornwall Council, who will make the final planning decision.
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