LOWER METHERELL: The road from Havasu to Chapel House in Lower Metherell is set for a closure in late May.
It is scheduled to take place between May 20 and 26, with the closure in place for 24 hours a day during these dates.
The closure is in order for ducting works to be undertaken. Pedestrian and vehicular access will be maintained to properties.
CALLINGTON: The road from Stoke Road to Higher South Coombe and the road from Martin’s Nest to the junction to the north of Trehill Cottage in Callington is set for a closure in May.
It is scheduled to take place between May 18 and 19, and will be in place between 9.30am and 4pm.
This is to allow cabling and pole testing works to be undertaken. Pedestrian access to properties will be maintained. An alternative route will be signed on site.
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