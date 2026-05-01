A CORNERSTONE of Saltash’s waterside community is turning up the volume in 2026, as Livewire Youth Music celebrates 80 years of youth work with a vibrant programme of live events.
The organisation, which began life in 1946 as the Waterside Boys Club, is marking the milestone with a mix of Sunday afternoon “Sunday Sessions” and Saturday evening gigs, running throughout the year. The series showcases decades of musical influence while highlighting Livewire’s continued role supporting young people.
Founded in the aftermath of the Second World War by Reverend W H Prior, then a local probation officer, the club was created in response to rising youth disorder. Many boys in the area had lost family members during the war, and a disused Mission Hall – leased for just one shilling a year – became a safe haven.
Led for more than 25 years by Harry Taylor, the club grew into a vital community hub. It has since evolved into an inclusive youth project for ages 10 to 21, complete with a professional-standard music venue.
A major shift came in 1997 when Andy Rance, a former volunteer, took the helm and transformed the space into Livewire Youth Music Project. Since then, it has earned a reputation for changing lives through music, creativity and community.
In 2018, following the loss of a member, Livewire expanded into mental health support, services that continue to grow in response to demand.
Events:
- Saturday, May 30, 6pm – 70s/80s Classic Rock with Metal Fatigue and The Jack;
- Sunday, June 14, 2.30pm – 40s/50s Jive with Company B;
- TBC – 00s Pop Punk;
- Saturday, September 19, 5pm – 10s Remember Fest (rock and metal);
- Sunday, October 4, 2.30pm – 60s Soul Endeavour;
- Saturday, October 24, 5pm – Rockin’ By The River, new bands inspired by 70s/80s rock;
- Sunday, November 15, 2.30pm – 90s grunge with Foo Fighters SW and Hole Tripper.
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