SALTASH Town Council is once again facing disruption after repeated vandalism at two of its public toilet facilities, with Belle Vue and Alexandra Square both forced to close temporarily for safety reasons.
The latest damage marks an ongoing and increasingly costly problem for the authority, which says incidents at the sites are becoming a persistent concern rather than isolated events.
The closures include the disabled toilets at Belle Vue and the main facilities at Alexandra Square, both of which will remain shut while repairs are assessed and safety is restored.
The council has reported the matter to Devon and Cornwall Police and residents are being urged to assist the investigation by reporting any suspicious activity or sharing CCTV or doorbell footage with police on 101, quoting the incident reference.
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