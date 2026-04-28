A NEW support group for people affected by Parkinson’s is set to launch in Saltash.
The first meeting will take place on Thursday, May 28, at Wesley Methodist Church from 1.30pm to 3pm.
Organisers hope to create a regular, friendly and welcoming local group for people living with Parkinson’s, as well as their families, friends and carers.
Those attending will be able to enjoy refreshments, informal conversation and the chance to meet new people who understand the challenges of living with the condition. Carers are also warmly encouraged to come along.
Staff from Parkinson’s UK, including a Local Adviser, will also be present to offer practical advice, support and guidance to anyone who may need it.
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