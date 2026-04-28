THERE is still time to enter this year’s Saltash Running Festival, with organisers urging people to sign up for the popular Fun Run, Half Marathon and 5K+ ahead on Sunday (May 3).
Part of the Saltash May Fair weekend, the event is expected to draw runners and spectators from across the local area. All races start and finish at Longstone Park.
The popular Fun Run, supported by Belvoir Plymouth & Saltash, gets under way at 9.30am. Entry costs just £3, and every finisher will receive a commemorative medal.
The Half Marathon and 5K+ both begin at 10.30am, offering runners the chance to test themselves over longer distances.
Organisers say entries are still open through the event website.
Drivers are being warned that Callington Road will be temporarily closed to traffic for the start of each race. Volunteers are also being sought to help support the event on the day.
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