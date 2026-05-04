THE May Fair has been declared another major success for Saltash, with organisers praising “outstanding community spirit” after crowds turned out across a packed weekend of events.
From the early morning Parade of Youth through Fore Street to live music in Longstone Park and bustling markets across the town centre, Saltash was alive with colour, sound and energy.
Even as heavy showers arrived mid-afternoon on Saturday, crowds refused to disperse, with umbrellas raised but spirits firmly intact as performances, stalls and activities continued without interruption.
Event organiser Hilary Frank said she was “absolutely delighted” with how the weekend unfolded.
“Saltash has done it again,” she said. “The rain came down, but it never dampened the atmosphere. People stayed, supported the stalls, enjoyed the music and really came together as a community. It was brilliant to see.”
Saturday’s programme featured a full day of activity, including Fore Street markets, the Indoor Food and Craft Market at Saltash Studios, exhibitions at Saltash Heritage and the Saltash Chronicles embroidery project at the Guildhall. Entertainment ranged from maypole dancing to Rock Choir performances.
Longstone Park proved a focal point throughout the weekend, hosting food vendors, inflatables and live music from acts including Livewire, Roxie Grew and The Fuzz Tonez, before closing Saturday night with a high-energy set from 80s Pirates.
Sunday brought more sporting and family attractions, including the 5k and half marathon events, a fun run and the popular dog show.
Special recognition was given to Maureen Carvell, named Unsung Hero of the fair for more than 50 years of service as a cub leader in the community.
Hilary added: “Every corner of Saltash played a part in this. From the volunteers to the performers to the visitors who just kept smiling through the rain, it’s what makes this event so special.”
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