THREE Cornish schools will be joining the Reach South Academy Trust.
The schools have joined Reach South from the previous governing body Transforming Futures Trust following a period of ‘close collaboration’. Reach said the move brings together organisations that share a strong commitment to delivering high-quality education and life-changing support for children in Cornwall.
The group of specialist schools and provisions have officially become the first Cornish schools to join the trust as part of Reach South. They are: Ace WRAP Bodmin, Ace WRAP Launceston, and Ace WRAP Redruth.
These provisions play a vital role in supporting pupils with complex needs through specialist, alternative and nurture-based education. Following the acquisition, the trust has expressed that this move has ‘strengthened the trust’s commitment to inclusive education and support for children and young people with a wide range of needs.’
Reach South Academy Trust is a family of schools all based in the South West and is committed to improving outcomes and opportunities for children and young people. The trust says its core values are aspiration, resilience, excellence and integrity. Social mobility and social justice drive the trust and they equip leaders to make sure their schools are at the centre of their communities and provide pathways to success for each pupil.
Tom Leverage, CEO of Reach South Academy Trust said: “We are delighted to welcome these schools into Reach South. Each of them provides incredibly important support for children and young people, and we are proud they are now part of our trust.
“Our shared commitment to inclusive, high-quality education means we can build on the excellent work already taking place in these settings. By working together, we can continue to strengthen the support we provide for pupils, families and communities across Cornwall.”
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