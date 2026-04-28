A YOUNG Lostwithiel Scout has well and truly ‘bean there, done that’ after he smashed his fundraising target in spectacular style.
Twelve-year-old Denny Kaya, who attends Lostwithiel Scouts, decided to take on a challenge with a difference to earn his fundraising badge.
What started as a quirky idea, soon turned into a major success story.
Denny originally hoped to raise £250 to help Lostwithiel Scouts buy new camping equipment so members can enjoy more trips and outdoor adventures. But after word spread about his unusual stunt, supporters rallied behind him – and donations have now soared to an impressive £540.
That means he has more than doubled his target.
The now-famous Bean Bath took place recently with Denny bravely climbing into the tub packed with tins worth of beans in front of cheering family, friends and supporters.
At first, he admitted the experience felt a little strange.
“He said when he got in it was ‘icky’,” organisers revealed. “But then he loved it.”
Once settled in, Denny fully embraced the challenge. He even performed a quick snorkel in the beans, delighting those watching.
He stayed in the bath for around 45 minutes as more beans were poured over him by family members, friends, Lostwithiel’s mayor and his scout leader.
The stunt has raised smiles across the town as well as vital funds for the Scout group.
Supporters praised Denny for his imagination, determination and willingness to get messy for a good cause.
While many fundraisers settle for a sponsored walk or cake sale, Denny chose a route few would dare to follow. And it is safe to say he has set the bar high for anyone else hoping to earn a fundraising badge in the future.
With more than £540 raised and counting, the challenge has proved that sometimes the craziest ideas are the ones that make the biggest impact.
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