The area of highway affected is between the road from Calstock Road to Churchtowne Houses, between properties known as Morwell View an Whimple Lodge.
It has been closed since December 2025, with the extension due to ‘engineering difficulties’ amid a likelihood of a danger to the public caused by a large landslip.
LOSTWITHIEL: Church Lane in Lostwithiel will be closed between May 11 and May 15 for gas connection works.
SALTASH: The road from the junction to the west of South Broadmoor House to Longlands Lane in Elmgate, Saltash will be closed on May 11 between 8.30am and 3.30pm for pole replacement works.
WIDEGATES: The road from the B3253 at St Euny to Holland Farm in Widegates is set to be closed on May 11 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.
This is to enable cabling works to take place.
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