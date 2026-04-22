SALTASH stepped back in time as swing music, vintage classics and wartime nostalgia filled the air during a dazzling celebration marking 25 years of the Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation.
The town’s milestone anniversary event saw a sell-out crowd gather at Saltash Wesley Church for a spectacular concert headlined by the acclaimed Carlton Big Band, led by founder Elaine Davies.
With special guest singer-songwriter Florence Hope adding star quality to the line-up, the audience was transported to the golden age of big band music.
From the opening blast of “Strike Up the Band”, the atmosphere was electric as the orchestra launched into a toe-tapping trip through the 1940s.
Soon concertgoers were “In the Mood” as classics made famous by Glenn Miller rang out, including “Pennsylvania 65000”, “Tuxedo Junction”, “String of Pearls” and “Little Brown Jug”.
Some guests even took to the dance floor in an adjoining hall, where couples embraced the spirit of the era and danced the afternoon away.
Florence drew warm applause with a string of vocal performances, breathing new life into timeless favourites such as “Chattanooga Choo Choo”, “At Last”, “Our Love Is Here to Stay” and “Cry Me a River”.
Organisers said the concert featured an impressive 24 musical and vocal performances in total, giving the audience a full afternoon of entertainment.
The finale brought the house down with rousing renditions of “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and “Adios”, sending the crowd home with what one attendee described as “a swing in their step”.
Among those enjoying the celebrations were Saltash mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock and husband consort Matt, who praised the Carlton Big Band and Florence for their performances and congratulated the Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation for staging such a memorable occasion.
The event marked not only a silver anniversary for the Foundation, but a triumphant reminder of the power of music to bring generations together.
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